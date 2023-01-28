Juvenile gunshot victim found at Middle River mobile home park, police say

BALTIMORE -- A juvenile is in the hospital after they were shot in Biscayne Bay Village on Friday night, according to authorities.

Baltimore County Police Department officers were sent to the 7500 block of Clearlake Lane to investigate reports of a shooting around 6:30 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found a juvenile victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to authorities.

County police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, police said.