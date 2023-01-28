Watch CBS News
Local News

Juvenile gunshot victim found at Middle River mobile home park, police say

By Caroline Foreback

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A juvenile is in the hospital after they were shot in Biscayne Bay Village on Friday night, according to authorities.

Baltimore County Police Department officers were sent to the 7500 block of Clearlake Lane to investigate reports of a shooting around 6:30 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found a juvenile victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to authorities.

County police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, police said.

First published on January 27, 2023 / 8:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.