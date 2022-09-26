Watch CBS News
Crime

Juvenile charged in Cockeysville stabbing, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County police have charged a juvenile following a double stabbing Sunday in Cockeysville.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Lord Byron Lane about 7:25 p.m. and found two victims with "multiple puncture wounds," police said.

A police spokesperson said a physical altercation led up to the stabbing. The relationship between the victims and the suspect is still under investigation.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 12:02 PM

