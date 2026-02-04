Justice Department investigates Baltimore Health Department over claims of racially segregated trainings

The Justice Department's Civil Rights Division is investigating Baltimore's Health Department (BCHD) over allegations that it holds racially segregated trainings, according to a letter to city officials on Wednesday.

The investigation aims to determine if the department is violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by engaging in discriminatory employment practices. The measure prevents employers from discriminating against employees or applicants based on race, religion or sex.

"Separating employees into training groups based on their race is discriminatory, illegal, and un-American," Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said. "Such practices are divisive and foster a racially hostile work environment."

WJZ has reached out to the health department and has not yet received a response.

DoJ investigation

The Department of Justice (DoJ) sent a letter notifying the city of the investigation, saying it was based on publicly available information.

According to the letter, public reports indicate that the health department segregates its employees by race for "race equity training."

The DoJ's letter alleges that the employees are put into a "white caucus" or "people of color caucus."

The "white caucus" is described as a "group of white people who meet for the purpose of building analysis, awareness, stamina, and strategy to challenge systemic racism and internalized white supremacy," according to the DoJ letter.

The letter further claims that the BCHD paid consultants $50,000 between 2022 and 2024 to hold an "Undoing Racism Workshop." The department also allegedly paid consultants to attend and share feedback on the "white caucus group."

According to the DoJ's letter, the health department said, "[w]hite affinity groups allow us to examine our racial conditioning without relying on people of color for answers or subjecting themselves to our process."