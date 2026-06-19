Juneteenth celebrations highlight black joy, history, and economic empowerment in Baltimore

Several events in Baltimore celebrated Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in 1865.

"For African Americans, this is our freedom day," said Terri Lee Freeman, the president of the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture.

"It blows my mind that folks were still being held two years after we were supposed to be freed," said Brianne Mobley, the founder of the BLK Ass Flea Market.

For many families, it's important to know the history of Juneteenth and pass down the story of liberation to young people so it's never forgotten.

"If the older do not teach the younger, they won't know. So, it's very important to engage young people," said Michelle Smith, who came from North Carolina to celebrate Juneteenth at The Lewis.

Celebrating at The Lewis

The Reginald F. Lewis Museum held its annual Juneteenth celebration on Friday. It was filled with art, music, and other activities for the entire family.

That's why Wendy Hentz brought her seven grandchildren to the museum. Hentz said she wanted them to be a part of the community.

"The unity, the history, and also the memories that we're making," she said.

This year's theme was "Juneteenth Brings Balance to America's Celebration of Freedom."

"This is multigenerational. This is an opportunity, frankly, for some G-rated entertainment," Freeman said. "It's just people talking to each other and enjoying each other."

Contributing to Baltimore City's creative economy

"It's about joy, it's about taking up space," said Mobley when describing what Juneteenth means to her.

The BLK Ass Flea Market put on its third annual Rhythm Liberation Fest at the Baltimore Museum of Industry. It's a Juneteenth event celebrating and supporting Black-owned businesses.

"Keeping the coin in the community," she said. "We like to get folks excited about spending with Black-owned businesses."

"This is kind of like my Super Bowl in terms of markets. It's the one I typically make the most money at, and I get to see most of the community," said Taylor Patterson, one of the vendors at the Rhythm Liberation Fest.