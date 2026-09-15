What Baltimore City Hall shakeup means for police accountability as Conway fights critics

The chair of the Baltimore Police Accountability Board is welcoming new leadership of the City Council's Public Safety Committee after an abrupt change last week that removed Councilman Mark Conway from the powerful post.

Conway called the criticism of his record a "distraction" that he believes stems from his support of Inspector General Isabel Cumming in her ongoing court battle with Mayor Brandon Scott over access to city records.

The change also comes as another member of Baltimore's police accountability system is suing the city over his removal from the Administrative Charging Committee, which reviews police misconduct cases.

The chair of the Baltimore Police Accountability Board is welcoming new leadership of the City Council's Public Safety Committee after an abrupt change last week that removed Councilman Mark Conway from the powerful post. CBS News Baltimore

Accountability concerns

Jamal Turner, chair of the Baltimore Police Accountability Board, said he wants a fresh start with the City Council's influential Public Safety Committee and more effective oversight of police misconduct cases.

"This is not about partisan politics. This is not about a personal political attack, and it's not about celebrating someone's political misfortune," Turner said. "This is an accountability check."

Turner told WJZ Investigates he is looking forward to working with Councilman John Bullock, who replaced Conway as chair of the Public Safety Committee.

The City Council's official committee listing now identifies Bullock as chair, effective Sept. 10.

Turner said he remains frustrated that the push for local control of the Baltimore Police Department led to the end of the city's Civilian Review Board, which had existed for decades and had subpoena and investigative powers.

"We spoke in front of the Public Safety Committee on multiple occasions, and the result was nothing. We were not able to achieve any of the goals that we set forth and that we discussed that we needed with the Public Safety Committee at the time," Turner said.

"Our primary concerns are straightforward: Will police accountability be a genuine priority of the Public Safety Committee?" Turner said.

Aaron Maybin, a former NFL player and community activist who previously led the Civilian Review Board, also stressed the need for community oversight with the authority to act.

"Some people think the fact that we now have control over the police department was a reasonable price to pay for the sacrificing of that. I'm not one of those people. I don't believe that substituting one version of power for another—or the veneer of that power—is the equivalent of actually achieving something," Maybin said.

Maybin said community concerns about police accountability can receive attention from elected officials but argued that more needs to be done to turn those discussions into action.

"Whenever it becomes politically expedient or convenient, people give lip service to the issue, but when it comes time to actually roll up your sleeves and get your hands dirty, too many of our leaders haven't been present and haven't been willing to collaborate and work with the community in the way that is necessary to get this kind of legislation passed," Maybin said.

New lawsuit

Turner's comments come as Jesmond Riggins, a member of the Police Accountability Board, continues a federal lawsuit against the city over his removal from the Administrative Charging Committee.

Riggins alleges he was improperly removed from the committee after speaking publicly about the independence of Baltimore's civilian police oversight system. The lawsuit was filed in April, and an amended complaint was filed in June. The city has asked a federal judge to dismiss the case.

Riggins remains a member of the larger Police Accountability Board.

"That lawsuit with the individual board member is a personal lawsuit, and I steer clear of conversations around personal lawsuits," Turner said.

Turner's comments come as Jesmond Riggins, a member of the Police Accountability Board, continues a federal lawsuit against the city over his removal from the Administrative Charging Committee.

Conway responds

WJZ Investigates asked Conway about the leadership change and his record on police accountability.

"The biggest and proudest accomplishments I had in my years as chair of public safety were local control and the police accountability board—especially given a lot of the issues that we had learned about with the Gun Trace Task Force and accountability issues with police officers," Conway said. "The mayor stood with me and helped me draft that bill. His team helped me draft the bill. They wrote the first draft."

Conway said he believes there has been a shift in how city leaders view him.

"I think we're all smart people and see what's going on right now. There clearly has been a tone change, and I think that has a lot to do with what we're seeing with me speaking up about the inspector general," Conway said. "Clearly, we have struck a chord. You've gotten their attention, and there's an attempt to distract from all the work that we've been doing. I'm really, really disappointed to hear the criticism from Jamal Turner. I consider him a partner, and I look forward to continuing to partner with him going forward."

WJZ Investigates asked Conway about the dust-up in leadership and his work when it comes to holding officers accountable for misconduct. CBS News Baltimore

Council President Zeke Cohen criticized Conway's record while speaking to reporters Monday.

"Councilman Conway has not introduced a single substantive piece of legislation this term. He has not even been able to pass a non-binding resolution," Cohen said.

Conway said Cohen had previously praised his record.

"I think he is trying to distract, find any reason to discredit me, which is unfortunate because I think what we want—what the people want—is the truth, and I think he's trying to find a way to discredit the work that we've been doing," Conway said. "And that's unfortunate."

Cohen has denied that Conway's removal was connected to his support for the inspector general. Conway, meanwhile, has characterized the move as retaliation. The Baltimore Banner reported that Cohen announced Bullock's appointment as part of a broader restructuring of council committee leadership.

Another hearing in the inspector general's court fight with the mayor is scheduled for Wednesday morning.