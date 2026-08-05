Judge orders Baltimore County man to psychiatric facility after ruling in wife's fatal stabbing

A judge has ordered a Baltimore County man to a state psychiatric facility after ruling he was not criminally responsible for the fatal stabbing of his wife last year.

Anthony Lechner was arrested in September 2025 after his wife, 56-year-old Kimberly Lechner, was found stabbed to death at their home in Monkton.

Police responded around 6:15 a.m. to the 900 block of Maplehurst Lane, where Kimberly Lechner was pronounced dead. Anthony Lechner was questioned at the scene, arrested, and charged with first-degree murder.

During a court hearing Tuesday, family members and friends objected to the finding that Anthony Lechner was not criminally responsible, saying it was based on a doctor's report they have never been allowed to review.

"Where we struggle as an entire family is that we obviously know that Tony did it," a family member said. "But we will never, due to these horrific failures of the entire team — the detectives, the prosecution — who I was told would be partnering together. They have failed miserably, and we will never know the true why."

According to his attorney, Anthony Lechner said he "didn't realize what was going on."

His attorney also told the court that when she asked for his emergency contact, he repeatedly gave his late wife's name and phone number. She said that prompted her to request a competency evaluation.

Charging documents state that Kimberly Lechner's brother tried to stop the attack after hearing her scream. Investigators say he disarmed Anthony Lechner after the stabbing.

According to the charging documents, officers found Anthony Lechner sitting on the stairs covered in blood. Police said he asked officers, "What happened?"

Authorities said Anthony Lechner told investigators he had no recollection of the incident.