Why is jousting the official sport of Maryland?

When it comes to the official sport of Maryland, two probably come top of mind -- football and lacrosse. Those are sports that have bred talent in the state for years.

However, the official state sport is jousting.

Understanding jousting

In this week's Question Everything, WJZ asks why jousting is the official state sport of Maryland.

To answer this question, WJZ took a trip to the Great Frederick State Fair to learn about jousting and its origin in Maryland.

Large crowds and a slew of children watched jousting, a sport that some had never seen. And some weren't quite sure what to make of it.

"I don't know," a visitor said.

"Two people on horses, kind of like fighting," another said.

"It's something most people don't know or understand, even in Frederick County, where we grew up," said Bob Enfield, the Maryland Jousting Tournament Association President.

Jousting's origin in Maryland

Jousting initially began as a medieval combat sport where two mounted knights on horseback would charge at each other with their lances to knock their opponent off their horse, or strike them to score points.

Jousting came over with Lord Baltimore, Leonard Calvert, Maryland's first colonial governor.

It wasn't until the mid-1800s that tournaments really started to take place throughout the state, and they grew wildly popular after the Civil War.

"I don't think they understand the ties the sport has to the state, all the way back to when it came to the Lord Baltimore, and it ties in longer than lacrosse," said Bob Enfield, the Maryland Jousting Tournament Association President.

Then, in 1962, Maryland became the first state in the United States to adopt jousting as an official sport.

"I think what makes it different than any other sport is we are not gender based, we are not age-based," said Shannon Allen, a member of the National Jousting Hall of Fame. "Everybody comes in on an even playing field, and it's such sportsmanship. Everyone learns to cheer each other on."

What is jousting?

A traditional ring joust is a test of skill and horsemanship. Riders pass through a series of arches and try to spear dangling rings with their lance and present them to the judges.

"You have three arches, 30 yards apart; you have to run an 80-yard course in nine seconds, and your ring star is an inch and three-quarters for beginners. They drop a quarter inch as you get to different levels for pro-inch," Bob Enfield said.

How long does it take to learn jousting or to feel comfortable competing?

"It's you and the horse, and to me, that's the coolest thing," Bob Enfield said. "It's the relationship you establish with you and the horse."

It might not seem too hard, but some of these rings are pretty small, the size of a quarter inch.

Brad Enfield, Bob Enfield's son, makes jousting look easy.

"You're at the start of the track, a big opportunity to slam the door or catch every ring, and there's no room for error," Brad Enfield said. "There are times when you get that adrenaline pumping and you almost have to take a second to calm down."

How a family tradition started

When it comes to the sport of jousting and educating yourself, look no further than the Enfields from Western Maryland. Bob Enfield said his father jousted from 14 years old until age 75.

Bob Enfield is a third-generation family member of the sport.

"(My father) was the baddest dude around," Enfield said. "You wanted to fight to ride like him."

Enfield's father, Leon, started jousting at Petersville Farmers Woods in Western Maryland, where jousts have been held for more than a century.

"The jousts here started in 1921," Bob Enfield said. "He started here, the kids started here. We probably started here to tell you the truth."

Keeping the family legacy alive

Bob Enfield and Brad Enfield are keeping the family legacy alive by maintaining the track at Petersville Farmers Woods, where the national championships are now held.

Nearly 20 national and state titles are held by Bob Enfield and Brad Enfield.

"Three generations of national and state champions," Bob Enfield said. "My biggest challenge is trying to stay competitive with (my son) because we're 37 years apart."

While most children in Maryland opt for lacrosse, football and baseball, the Enfields were drawn to jousting.

"I think the history plays big into it," said Brad Enfield. "It's very easy to get started and create your own path or historical legacy."

"I think it's pride"

Brad Enfield said jousting goes beyond just being a sport.

"There's a comparison you can draw over a course of 60-some years and still kind of tie together," Brad Enfield said. "And in some ways, I feel like I can still ride against my grandfather."

Brad Enfield feels a sense of pride in continuing this generational sport.

"Yeah, I think it's pride," Brad Enfield said.

Jousting is an opportunity for this family to compete doing what they clearly love, while also educating.

"We still work at having clinics, trying to get new people involved," Bob Enfield said. "That's the tough part, trying to get kids involved, instead of playing video games, come get on a horse."

Enticing the younger generation

Seven-year-old Jase Monday is part of the new generation of riders. He's been riding since he was 3 years old.

"It's fun and exciting," Jase said.

Jase's mother, Kristen McDaniel, took home the title of amateur champion at the Great Frederick Fair,

"It's honestly skill, luck, precision, and just figuring things out in the moment," McDaniel said.

Bob Enfield got McDaniel interested in jousting years ago. Now, he's leaning on the next generation to carry the lance.

"It's definitely a family sport, and to keep it going is to keep families involved," Bob Enfield said. "That's our goal to keep it alive and keep it moving."