José Ramírez hits 2 homers as Cleveland Guardians beat Baltimore Orioles 8-4 to win series

José Ramírez homered twice, Brayan Rocchio had three hits and three RBIs, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Orioles 8-4 on Sunday to take three of four from Baltimore.

Ramírez went deep in the fourth and fifth innings off Trevor Rogers (2-2), increasing his franchise record for multi-homer games to 28. He also moved past Earl Averill into second place in Cleveland history with 138 home runs at home.

Juan Brito hit a two-run double and Rocchio had an RBI single in the fourth as the Guardians scored four times to make it 5-0. Rocchio singled home Rhys Hoskins and David Fry in the eighth against Cameron Foster.

Taylor Ward hit his first homer as an Oriole, a three-run shot in the fifth, and Dylan Beavers drove in a run with a grounder for Baltimore, which has lost five of six. Ward, who hit 36 homers for the Los Angeles Angels last season, reached base for the 20th time in his last 21 games and has 11 RBIs during the span.

Matt Festa (1-0) retired the final batter in the fifth with the bases loaded. Rule 5 Draft selection Peyton Pallette followed with two perfect innings.

The Guardians are 38-21 against the Orioles since 2017. Baltimore has not won a season series against Cleveland since 2016.

Ramírez is batting .342 with five homers in his last 11 games.

Rogers allowed a season-high six runs, five earned, in five innings. Guardians starter Joey Cantillo worked 4 2/3 innings, giving up four runs, three earned.

Cleveland catcher Austin Hedges won both of his challenges in the first two innings.

Up next

Orioles: RHP Kyle Bradish (1-2, 5.49 ERA) pitches Monday at Kansas City.

Guardians: RHP Slade Cecconi (0-2, 5.03) starts Monday against Houston.