Unsealed autopsy report details Baltimore prosecutor's 2003 homicide

An autopsy report unsealed Wednesday revealed details from the 2003 homicide of Baltimore prosecutor Jonathan Luna, confirming he died from drowning and stab wounds to his neck.

Luna was found dead in a creek in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, in December 2003, and his death was ruled a homicide. According to the report, Luna had 36 stab wounds, with most concentrated around his neck.

He was 38 years old and was serving as the assistant U.S. Attorney for Baltimore at the time of his death.

Police have not identified any suspects in the case. The Lancaster District Attorney unsealed the report following a re-examination and re-evaluation of the case.

"In the years following the initial hearing in 2020, the investigation into the death of Jonathan Luna was handed over to a new team of investigators at the Pennsylvania State Police who undertook a thorough reexamination and reevaluation of the case, in close consultation with the District Attorney's Office," the District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Autopsy reveals details of Luna's death

According to the autopsy report, Luna was found lying face down in a creek while dressed in a suit and tie. A car was found near his body with bloodstains on the inside and outside. Blood was also found around the scene.

During the autopsy, the examiner noted that Luna had small amounts of cash on him, but no cell phone or wallet.

According to the report, Luna's clothes had extensive blood stains on them along with minor dirt stains. There were also stab holes in his shirt and his right pant leg.

The report details that Luna had 23 stab wounds on his neck, five stab wounds and cuts on his chest and abdomen and one wound on his right leg.

This case remains under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police.