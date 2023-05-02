Watch CBS News
Jonas Brothers stopping in Baltimore to perform five albums

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Jonas Brothers are stopping in Baltimore this summer on "The Tour," where the band will perform five albums every night, LiveNation announced Tuesday. 

The trio will stop at CFG Bank Arena on September 22. 

Fan presale will be the best shot at the high-demand tickets, the entertainment company said. 

Hopefuls can register for the Verified Fan presale from now through Saturday at 11:59 p.m., and they will be entered into a lottery. Those selected to receive an access code will be able to access the presale tickets starting on Tuesday, May 9.  

Citi and Verizon will have additional presales beginning on Wednesday, May 10.  

Finally, a general sale starts Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. at JonasBrothers.com

First published on May 2, 2023 / 10:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

