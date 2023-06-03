Watch CBS News
Johns Hopkins wins opener of the College World Series

BALTIMORE -- Top seed Johns Hopkins defeated Misericordia University 10 to 5 in the opening game of the Division three College World Series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The Blue Jays trailed 5 to 4. They later rallied, scoring six runs with two outs in the eighth inning.

Johns Hopkins will play Baldwin Wallice University in Saturday's Winner's Bracket Game at 2:15 p.m.

First published on June 2, 2023 / 8:28 PM

