Johns Hopkins wins opener of the College World Series
BALTIMORE -- Top seed Johns Hopkins defeated Misericordia University 10 to 5 in the opening game of the Division three College World Series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The Blue Jays trailed 5 to 4. They later rallied, scoring six runs with two outs in the eighth inning.
Johns Hopkins will play Baldwin Wallice University in Saturday's Winner's Bracket Game at 2:15 p.m.
