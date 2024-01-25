This Johns Hopkins Pediatric heart patient is waiting for her superstar to come to Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The excitement ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship game at M&T Bank Stadium is rippling throughout Baltimore.

After a roaring victory by Lamar Jackson and the Ravens defense over the Houston Texans, the Ravens are headed to the AFC title game for the first time in over a decade.

But the excitement that's been generated is not just from Ravens fans. Many speculate that Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, will also be coming to Baltimore.

Now, we introduce you to Hannah, a patient at the Johns Hopkins Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center. Hannah says she's waiting for a new heart - and for her superstar to come to Baltimore.

You can see Hannah on video singing and dancing to Taylor Swift's "Love Story."

Hannah says her favorite Taylor Swift songs are "Clean", "Enchanted", "Paper Rings", "Willow", and "Cruel Summer".

You can watch Hannah's video below.

This speaks for itself! Posted by Johns Hopkins Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center on Tuesday, January 23, 2024