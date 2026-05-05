Johns Hopkins' men's lacrosse prepares for NCAA Tournament return

Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse is back in the NCAA tournament after missing out a year ago.

The Blue Jays earned one of the eight at-large bids after being upset by Penn State in the Big Ten Championship.

"It's an extremely resilient group," said Blue Jay senior midfielder Matt Collison. "We've faced a lot of adversity this year, both on and off the field, and every time we've persevered through, tested our resolve and shown in."

Hopkins will travel to Ithaca, NY, to face defending national champion Cornell in the first round. It will be the first time that the two programs will face each other since the Blue Jays defeated the Big Red in the 1987 national championship.

"They are about as good as a group that you're going to see in May, so I'm excited to get tested early, and after that, it should feel like smooth sailing."

Hopkins and Cornell will face off on Saturday, May 9, at Schoellkopf Field. The game will air live at 5 pm on ESPNU.