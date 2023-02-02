Johns Hopkins lacrosse looks for bounce-back season ahead of opener

BALTIMORE - As the calendar turns to February, that means the college lacrosse regular season is just around the corner.

Navy and Maryland will have home games in Saturday's frigid temperatures

But Johns Hopkins will be heading to the Sunshine State, in Florida for its opener.

The Blue Jays will square off against Jacksonville on Saturday night.

Hopkins is looking for a turnaround season after back-to-back losing years, and missing out on the NCAA Tournament.

Players are optimistic heading into this season, knowing the high standard they need to live up to at Hopkins.

"The history here is winning," said attack Garrett Degnon said. "We struggled to get winning seasons here the last couple of years, as long as I have been here. It's pretty sour. It's a sour taste in our mouths, and I think we got some new additions with transfer and coaches so I think they infused a lot of energy and I think we are really confident this year."

"There is always a lot of pressure playing for Hopkins with all the history," faceoff specialist Tyler Dunn said. "The morale is the best it's been and I think everyone is happy with where we are right now and I think we feel really good heading Into the season."

The Blue Jays have their home-opener on February 11 against Georgetown.

Hopkins also has home games against ACC powers Virginia and North Carolina before opening up Big Ten play.