Johns Hopkins doctor urges parents to help their children improve healthier habits

BALTIMORE - Each year, many people make New Year's resolutions that focus on health and well-being.

But resolutions aren't just for adults. They can be for children too.

Dr. Jay Lee, an expert in pediatric sports medicine at Johns Hopkins Children's Center says parents can help their children improve habits for a healthier and happier lifestyle in 2024.

Shannon Svikhart says she makes getting exercise a priority for her family.

"It's so important to our mental health, to our physical health," Svikhart said.

Even on a frigid January afternoon, Svikhart says it's important to exercise.

"I didn't let it stop me because I knew my kid needed it, so we just came for a quick walk out here and she got on the swings," Svikhart said.

It may be cold, but Lee says the start of a new year is a great time for families to help children form healthy habits by encouraging them to move every day.

"I get a yoga mat, do some exercise indoors and try to get my little kids to exercise with me," Lee said. "Going outside has its benefits though. Get your kids bundled up, throw a ball with them, go on a long walk or ride a bike."

Lee says 30 to 60 minutes a day, on most days, is ideal for children.

"Exercise is important at a young age because it helps build muscle strength, it builds coordination, it helps with bone density and bone health," Lee said. "Most of us build our life-long reserve of bone density before the age of 20."

Carey Appold says daily exercise helped her children overcome motor-planning issues.

"We liked the trails in the Baltimore area," Appold said. "We vacationed in Upstate New York, we did a lot of outdoor things, we taught them to ride bikes early."

The family dog also helps motivate them to get outside.

Lee says the best way to help your child form lifelong active routines is to be a good example.

"Anything to get the kids moving," Svikhart said. "If that means we have to model it, so be it. That's good for us as well."

The American Heart Association recommends putting limits on your child's sedentary screen time and supporting their participation in sports and extracurricular activities