Johns Hopkins defeats Loyola, 13-7, in rivalry lacrosse match

BALTIMORE -- Johns Hopkins pulled away late to beat Loyola, 13-7, Saturday afternoon in the storied lacrosse rivalry that dates back to 1939.

Jacob Angelus scored three goals and handed out four assists for the Blue Jays (3-1). Garrett Degnon added three goals and Dylan Bauer and Matt Collison each netted two.

Hopkins goalkeeper Chayse Ierlan had nine saves.

Adam Poitras posted two goals and two assists for Loyola (1-2). Matthew Minicus added two goals, while Evan James and Henry Haberman both scored a goal.

Hopkins outscored Loyola, 6-2, in the final quarter for its third-straight win.

The Blue Jays play at North Carolina on Saturday. Loyola hosts Rutgers on Saturday.