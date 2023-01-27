At least 7 killed in shooting near synagogue in Jerusalem; gunman slain

Several killed near Jerusalem synagogue Several people killed in shooting near Jerusalem synagogue 04:08

A gunman opened fire Friday night near a synagogue in east Jerusalem, killing at least seven people and wounding several before he was shot and killed, Israeli police and medics said.

The shooting in the Jewish neighborhood of Neve Yaakov followed a deadly raid by the Israeli military Thursday in the occupied West Bank that killed nine Palestinians, with a 10th killed later north of Jerusalem.

After Friday's shooting, a spokesman for the Magen David Adom emergency service said that in addition to those killed, three people had been taken to a hospital, including a 70-year-old in critical condition, a 20-year-old in serious condition, and a 14-year-old in moderate to serious condition.

Israeli police said the gunman was shot and killed, and large police force was at the scene.

Police forces quickly arrived at the scene, engaged with the terrorist and opened fire at him. The terrorist was neutralized. Seven innocent people were slaughtered and more were injured as result of the terror attack — Israel Police (@israelpolice) January 27, 2023

On Twitter, Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai said the Jerusalem shooting was "a difficult and complex attack with a large number of casualties."

Police said the attacker came from East Jerusalem. They said it appears he started shooting on the street prior his arrival at the synagogue, where worshippers were gathered for Shabbat evening prayers.

"This is absolutely horrific," U.S. State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters. "We condemn this apparent terrorist attack in the strongest terms. Our commitment to Israel's security remains ironclad, and we are in direct touch with our Israeli partners."

Israeli emergency service personnel and security forces stand near a covered body at the site of a reported attack in a settler neighbourhood of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, on January 27, 2023. AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit the region next week.

Earlier, scuffles between Israeli forces and Palestinian protesters erupted after the funeral for a 22-year-old Palestinian north of Jerusalem and elsewhere in the occupied West Bank.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.