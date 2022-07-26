Anne Arundel County man, a former DC school employee, pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

Anne Arundel County man, a former DC school employee, pleads guilty to possession of child pornograp

BALTIMORE -- An Anne Arundel County man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty Monday to possession of child pornography, U.S. Department of Justice officials said.

Jay Gordon, of Crofton, admitted to accessing the Dark Web from home and from the Washington, D.C. private school where he worked to obtain and view child pornography, officials said.

The DOJ did not confirm which D.C. school Gordon was employed. They said he worked in the IT department.

Gordon, 55, was identified as a suspect in a nationwide investigation into child sexual abuse material on dark web sites and forums, the DOJ said.

According to cybersecurity company Kaspersky, the dark web is "the hidden collective of internet sites only accessible by a specialized web browser."

According to his guilty plea, Gordon's IP address was found to access dark web sites. Law enforcement seized multiple computer devices from his home. Some of those devices were protected against forensic analysis, the DOJ said, but child porn was allegedly found on the devices.

The contents of the devices were arranged in well-organized folders and "reflected years of activity," according to the DOJ.

Gordon will be sentenced in October. Once he is released from prison, Gordon will be required to register as a sex offender wherever he resides.