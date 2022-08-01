Ex-Baltimore cop extradited to Maryland on child sex abuse charges, held without bond

BALTIMORE -- A retired Baltimore City officer who was shot by his wife last month over accusations of molestation has been extradited from Washington, D.C. to Maryland on child sexual abuse charges.

James Weems, 57, of Randallstown, is being held without bond. A bail review hearing is scheduled to Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Weems faces allegations that he molested at least three children at Lil Kidz Kastle, his wife's day care in Owings Mills. He worked there as a bus driver.

He was still hospitalized when a warrant was issued last Monday for his arrest. His wife, Shanteari, shot him twice in a D.C. hotel room during an argument over the allegations, according to authorities.

Weems faces 13 charges, according to online court records. There are three counts each of sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree assault, third-degree sex offense and fourth-degree sexual contact. The only lone charge is display of obscene material to a minor.

Shanteari Weems was ordered held without bond Friday after a judge deemed her a danger to the community. She faces multiple charges, including assault with intent to kill and possession of an unregistered firearm, in her husband's shooting.

Police called to a shooting at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel spoke with Shanteari Weems, who told them she had shot her husband because he had charged toward her during an argument, court records show.

The daycare owner allegedly threatened to harm herself if police entered the hotel room. But at some point, she was taken into custody and her husband was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Two guns and a notebook that detailed Shanteari Weems' alleged plans to confront her husband were recovered as evidence as part of the investigation into the shooting, court records state, along with an informal will.

The woman's attorneys have said their client acted in self-defense when she opened fire at her husband, saying she had no choice but to shoot him when he "charged at her."

"She had to defend herself and she shot him–twice–but she did not intend to kill him," attorney Tony Garcia told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren in a Thursday interview.

Baltimore County police are investigating the allegations against James Weems. Families whose children attend the day care are encouraged to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020.