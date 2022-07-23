Court documents: Baltimore County woman shot husband in D.C. hotel

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County woman is being held in Washington D.C. after allegedly shooting her husband and causing a standoff at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in the District.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in the Superior Court for the District of Columbia, officers said Shanteari Weems allegedly shot her husband and threatened to shoot herself.

He is recovering.

Weems alleged to police that her husband is "a child molester," telling officers children at her daycare business alerted her to the alleged molestation, according to the affidavit.

Property records show her as the owner of Lil Kidz Kastle Daycare Center in Owings Mills.

Baltimore County Police told WJZ the daycare center is closed as their investigation continues.