Day care owner accused of shooting husband acted in self-defense, attorney says

BALTIMORE -- The attorney for a Baltimore County day care owner accused of shooting her husband after finding out he was accused of molesting children in her care said Wednesday that his client acted in self-defense.

In an interview with WJZ, Shanteari Weems' lawyer said his client went to confront her husband about those allegations at a Washington, D.C., hotel last Thursday when he allegedly charged toward her and she was forced to defend herself.

"He charged at her and she had to defend herself," Weems' attorney said. "And unfortunately, she shot him--twice."

Weems, the owner of Lil Kidz Kastle Daycare Center in Owings Mills, is charged with assault with intent to kill and possession of an unregistered firearm, among other offenses, in connection with the July 21 shooting.

Her husband James, a retired Baltimore police officer, remains in police custody in D.C. while awaiting extradition. He was still in the hospital when a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of sexual abuse.

James Weems is accused of molesting at least three children who attend his wife's day care, according to police.

His wife's attorney said his client had already heard about one allegation when another parent came forward with a similar accusation.

"A child's mother actually came and told her face to face, 'This is what your husband did to my child,'" the woman's attorney said.

The couple were the subject of a shooting investigation about 8:40 p.m. July 21 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in the District. That's where Shanteari Weems allegedly shot her husband and threatened to turn the gun on herself if police entered the room.

The day care owner was taken into custody following a brief standoff.

Her attorney said the allegations against her husband caught his client off-guard, saying they were "completely out of the blue." He described his client as "completely and utterly stunned."

"She is torn up," the attorney said. "One of the things she says over and over to me is... 'How do I look those parents in the face? I was asked to take care of those kids, and I take that seriously, but he will not molest another child.'"

Weems' attorney said his client has a message for parents of children who attend her day care.

"She's sorry to those mothers. There are a lot of mothers and parents out there who are afraid right now because they don't know whether their child is not telling them something--something that happened to them," he said.

Shanteari Weems is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Friday.

During a court hearing Wednesday, her husband waived extradition. He was placed on a three-day hold, so if he is not surrendered to Maryland by next Monday, he will return to D.C. for any further court proceedings.

