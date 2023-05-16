James D. Gross Recreation Center to receive renovations by end of 2023

BALTIMORE -- A city park that is primarily used by the community's senior citizens is one of four recreation centers that will receive renovations, according to the office of Mayor Brandon Scott.

The James D. Gross Recreation Center is slated to get a new entry ramp, American with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramp, ADA toilet room, and vestibule, city officials said.

The recreation center will also feature a new kitchen, flooring, ceiling, storefront doors, windows, and restrooms, in addition to upgraded arts-and-crafts and game rooms, according to the mayor's office.

The recreation center was built in 1969 and serves Northwest Baltimore's Parklane Community, city officials said. It is sometimes used as a cooling center on days when officials have declared a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert.

Scott and Baltimore City Recreation & Parks recently announced plans to upgrade the center. Baltimore City Recreation & Parks is conducting a "Rec Rollout" that includes a variety of upgrades and recreation centers and intends to announce upgrades at the Chick Webb, Ambrose Kennedy, and Parkview Recreation Centers, city officials said.

The city, state, and Parklane Neighborhood Association, Inc. are partnering to bring the improvements to fruition through an investment of nearly $700,000, per the mayor's office.

"We provide recreation centers for our residents of all ages to help cultivate their physical and mental well-being," Scott said. "Advancing this renovation project underscores our pledge to provide Baltimoreans with world-class recreation facilities across the city. Transforming this neighborhood recreation center into an ADA-compliant facility demonstrates our commitment to inclusivity and equity for our residents, and is especially beneficial for our seniors."

Renovations at the James D. Gross Recreation Center should be completed by the end of 2023, city officials said.