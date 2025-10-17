Friday begins with the coldest weather in months across Maryland

Temperatures are the coldest since April 18th across central Maryland, following a strong cold front earlier this week. Heading into the weekend, the forecast trends a bit warmer ahead of the next front and chance of rain.

Cold, locally frosty, Friday morning weather in Maryland

Temperatures are bottoming-out in the 30s and lower 40s across central Maryland and the eastern shore. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Frederick and Carroll Counties until 9 a.m. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Garrett and Allegany Counties early this morning. Areas of frost are possible through sunrise.

This morning is going to go down as the coldest since April 18th across the Baltimore metro. At 3:45 a.m., some communities are already in the 30s. I'm tracking a weekend warming trend and chance of rain on @WJZ this morning at https://t.co/dIuoMcSly6 pic.twitter.com/ToV5o1pxsQ — Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) October 17, 2025

Today features lots of sunshine and a pleasantly cool afternoon. Temperatures warm back into the upper 50s and lower 60s by early afternoon. Baltimore peaks in the mid-60s, with low humidity and a breeze. Most neighborhoods will be in the low to mid-60s by 4 p.m. Temperatures quickly cool back into the 50s after sunset. You'll want to take along a jacket if you have evening plans.

Weather trends warmer across the Baltimore metro

Saturday begins with another round of 30s and 40s before 8 a.m.

Frost is less likely Saturday morning. But, patchy areas are possible across Frederick, Carroll, northern Baltimore, Harford and Cecil Counties early in the morning.

There will be more clouds around Saturday for the Baltimore Running Festival. Winds will remain fairly light through the festivities; averaging less than 10 MPH. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 60s Saturday afternoon. A few communities will reach the lower 70s between 2 and 4 p.m.

Rain returns to Maryland on Sunday

Another front approaches Maryland later Sunday, spreading in a chance of showers. Ahead of the wet weather, breezy winds will arrive Sunday afternoon as temperatures warm into the 70s. Winds may gust greater than 30 MPH at times. It'll become a bit rough out on the bay.

The chance of rain increases from west, to east, during the late afternoon and evening hours. The wettest weather moves in overnight Sunday, into early Monday. Scattered rain is possible during the Monday morning commute. Overall rainfall totals will average less than 0.50". A few spots may miss out on rain altogether.

Aside from a stray Tuesday afternoon shower, the forecast looks cool and dry through the middle of next week.

Have a great Friday,

Cutter