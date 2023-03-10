IRS offering special Saturday hours at Taxpayer Assistance Center

BALTIMORE — The Internal Revenue Service announced special Saturday hours for the Baltimore Taxpayer Assistance Center Saturday, March 11,

The IRS will be providing face to face assistance to taxpayers without appointment from 9.a.m to 4 p.m.

Special hours are also being offered to taxpayers in March, April, and May.

Those planning on walking in for assistance are encouraged to bring the following documents:

Current government-issued photo identification,

Social Security cards for members of their household, including spouse and dependents (if applicable) and

Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents.

If you plan to request identity verification services, you must bring two forms of identification and a copy of the tax return filed for the year in question if you filed a return.

You can visit the IRS website for more information.