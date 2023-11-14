Iron Rooster opening new location in College Park

BALTIMORE -- The Iron Rooster is opening a new location in College Park, Maryland, the restaurant announced Tuesday.

The restaurant, which has locations in Canton, Annapolis, and Hunt Valley, will open its College Park location in winter 2023.

"Having the opportunity to serve College Park is a dream come true," Kyle Algaze, owner and founder of Iron Rooster, said. "This city deserves a taste of Maryland's best with some of the finest hospitality and that's exactly what we're going to deliver."

The new location will operate out of The Hotel at the University of Maryland, with entrance through the lobby.