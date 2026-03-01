Marylanders react to U.S., Israel military strike on Iran

Marylanders are reacting to the United States and Israel's military strike on Iran.

At least two demonstrations occurred Saturday in Baltimore condemning the United States and Israel's military strike on Iran.

Protesters in Baltimore condemn Iran strike

"We're escalating the step towards war in the Middle East," said a protester named Fathima, with the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

"The U.S. should not be anywhere over there," said Baltimore People's Power Assembly Organizer Carrington Scott. "The U.S. is over there entirely to strip the resources of the area to enact the government change because the Iranian revolution isn't playing ball."

Protests took place at McKeldin Square and outside Baltimore City Hall.

"They are violating international law," a protester said. "They are violating their sovereignty and that's what we're out here to stand against."

Some protesters fear Iran's retaliation will get worse, impacting U.S. troops.

"In the Gulf, Iran could shut down the Strait of Hormuz and ships could not get out, and there's troops on the ground," said Veterans for Peace Phil Berrigan Memorial Chapter Co-Founder Ellen Barfield.

They said the U.S. government should be focused on investing in people's needs.

"We don't support our taxpaying money going into this war," Fathima said.

"Our own people here are left in food deserts … where education and literacy is low," Scott said.

Maryland's elected officials weigh in

Some congressional leaders call it a violation of the Constitution, saying President Trump did not seek approval from Congress.

"Once again President Trump has launched another missile attack on another nation without Congressional approval or involvement," said Congressman Kweisi Mfume. "His repeated, illegal, and deadly actions continue to endanger our homeland by killing innocent civilians overseas and risking the lives of our service personnel. I call on Republicans in the Congress to stand with us and vote against this latest military action by this reckless and maniacal President."

"It goes back to the President not articulating why the strikes are necessary, what is the imminent threat, what is the strategy, what happens after and most importantly, how is this in the best interest of the American people," said Congressman Johnny Olszewski.

Governor Wes Moore said he is closely monitoring operation in Iran.

"I have seen who pays the price when Washington rushes into conflict without clear objectives, a defined strategy, and an honest explanation to the American people—it's not the wealthy and well connected, but young, middle and working class Americans who are put in harm's way," Governor Moore said. "We owe it to the men and women we are asking to execute on these orders to give a clear understanding of the mission—when we ask them to risk their lives, we need to be clear there is no other option.

Congressman Andy Harris applauded the strike.

"The world is a better place with Iran's Supreme Leader, who was also the world's leading sponsor of terrorism, dead," Rep. Harris said. "President Trump's leadership, and the brave men and women of our Armed Forces, have helped rid the world of evil."