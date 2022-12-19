Investigators release deputies' body camera footage in fatal shooting of Frederick stabbing suspect

Deputies shoot man after he stabbed parents, killing father in Frederick, officials say

BALTIMORE -- State investigators on Monday released body-worn camera footage of the fatal shooting of a stabbing suspect by deputies in Frederick last month.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General's Office is tasked with investigating all deaths at the hands of Maryland law enforcement officers. It released the footage after witness interviews were conducted.

Frederick County deputies shot and killed 23-year-old Aaron Mensah when he allegedly moved toward officers with a knife after stabbing his parents, killing his father.

The deputies responded to the 5800 block of Haller Place in the early morning of Nov. 29 after the suspect's sister reported the attack on her parents, Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said at the time.

The mother was found stabbed inside the home and the father's body was found outside down the street from the home. The mother's injuries were found to be superficial.

Deputies encountered Mensah at another location in the neighborhood. Mensah can be seen in the footage holding a bloodied knife, and multiple officers can be heard commanding him to "drop it" as Mensah approached them.

One officer fired a "less-lethal" beanbag gun at Mensah, but it is unclear if he was struck. Mensah then begins running across the road toward the officers, which is when multiple officers fired their tasers and three deputies opened fire.

It is unclear how many times Mensah was struck, but he was pronounced dead on the scene. No officers were injured.

The IID is expected to compile a report on its investigation and hand it over to the Frederick County State Attorney's Office, which will make the decision of whether or not to pursue charges in the shooting.