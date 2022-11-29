Man fatally shot by deputies in Frederick after he stabbed parents, killing father, officials say

Man fatally shot by deputies in Frederick after he stabbed parents, killing father, officials say

Man fatally shot by deputies in Frederick after he stabbed parents, killing father, officials say

BALTIMORE -- Deputies shot and killed an armed man early Tuesday morning in Frederick after he stabbed his parents, killing his father, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

The deputies responded at 2:12 a.m. to the 5800 block of Haller Place after the suspect's sister reported the attack on her parents, Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said.

Upon arrival, deputies found the mother stabbed inside the home and the father stabbed outside, down the street from the home.

As the victims were being treated, three additional deputies "encountered an armed suspect & discharged their firearms," officials said, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The events leading up to the shooting remain unclear. Jenkins said the suspect was an adult man, but his age has not been disclosed.

The father was transported to an area hospital, where he died. The mother was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where she is in stable condition. Jenkins said her injuries were found to be "superficial."

Jenkins described "a very large crime scene" and "a pretty horrific crime scene" that began on the second floor of the house, down to the first floor, and then outside.

The suspect's sister was uninjured. Jenkins said there were no previous calls for service to that house.

The Maryland Attorney General's Office Independent Investigative Division, tasked with investigating all deaths at the hands of Maryland law enforcement officers, will conduct an investigation into the three deputies' actions.

Thomas Lester of the IID said some portion of the shooting was caught on body-worn camera. That footage is typically released within two weeks.

The IID will compile a report on its investigation and hand it over to the Frederick County State Attorney's Office, which will make the decision of whether or not to pursue charges in the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.