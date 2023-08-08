Investigators find the remains of a man suspected of killing Baltimore resident Aryeh Wolf

BALTIMORE -- Police in Washington, D.C., have found the remains of the person suspected of killing a 25-year-old man from Baltimore.

The remains were found earlier this year and recently positively identified as 27-year-old Avery Miler, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Elizabeth Grannis.

Avery Miler, 27 MPD

Miler is suspected of killing Aryeh Wolf on August 10, 2022.

Wolf was installing solar panels on a building in Washington, D.C., when he was fatally shot, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Investigators released a picture of the person suspected of killing Wolf shortly after the shooting.

Additionally, they offered a $25,000 award to anyone who had information leading to the arrest and conviction of Wolf's killer.

Not long after the reward was offered, investigators put out an arrest warrant for Miler, a resident of Washington, D.C. They charged him with first-degree murder while armed.

The following month, someone spotted Miler in the 5300 block of Ames Street, which is in the northeastern part of Washington, D.C.

Miler allegedly shot at the officers who responded to the tip, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

A SWAT team assisted the officers as they closed off several blocks around the spot where the reported gunfire occurred.

Miler was able to flee from the area, according to authorities.

It is unclear where investigators recovered Miler's remains.