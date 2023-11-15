Investigation underway after double shooting in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- An investigation is underway after a double shooting in West Baltimore Tuesday evening.

Police said two men were found shot near the intersection of Edmonson Avenue and Poplar Grove Street around 10:30 p.m.

One of the victims died at the scene due to their injuries, and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.