Baltimore City school student robbed, sexually assaulted while walking to school, investigation underway

BALTIMORE -- An investigation is underway after a student was robbed and sexually assaulted on her way to school, officials said Friday.

Police responded to the 3000 block of Parkway around 9:49 a.m. for an armed robbery and a 3rd-degree sex offense investigation, where officers met with a teen victim.

According to police, the teen was walking to ConneXions: A Community Based Arts School when she was approached by a man wearing all black clothing and a mask.

A male suspect pulled out a gun and told the victim to lift her shirt, before groping her, and instructing her to pull down her pants, police said.

The man then told the victim to pull her pants back up, before robbing the girl of her backpack and money inside, according to police.

The suspect then told the student to walk away, while fleeing in an unknown direction.

A message to parents from Sidney Brooks, principal of ConneXions said in part, "A female student was robbed and sexually assaulted on the way to school today. Staff immediately responded once they were informed and contacted City School Police. We are working with the family and will continue to assist police as they investigate and, hopefully, bring the perpetrator to justice."

In the message, the principal also encouraged students to walk with a buddy when traveling to and from school.