Intense heat and humidity, strong storms headed toward Maryland

Tuesday will feature nice, comfortable weather in Maryland as humidity levels stay low despite plenty of clouds.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has upgraded Thursday and Friday to First Alert Weather Days for the combination of intense heat and humidity, along with a threat of scattered strong to severe thunderstorms.

Tuesday's weather remains rather pleasant with low levels of humidity and comfortably warm temperatures. Highs Tuesday afternoon will top out in the upper 70s to lower to middle 80s.

The Baltimore Orioles game Tuesday evening should feature fantastic weather with temperatures in the 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Hot weather, increasing storm chances across Maryland

Scattered showers and thunderstorms along with tropical humidity will be the theme for Wednesday. A batch of morning showers are likely Wednesday with some locally heavier showers and storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. Wednesday afternoon temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 80s, along with a much muggier feel to the day.

Thursday and Friday will be the hottest days of the week. Most communities will warm into the mid-90s during the afternoon. A few spots northwest of Baltimore could soar into the upper 90s. Unlike previous heat this season, we're expecting plenty of humidity this time around. It'll feel like it's between 100° to 103° Thursday and Friday afternoons.

Heat will come with the risk of scattered storms primarily during the afternoon and evening hours. Both Thursday and Friday may feature strong to severe thunderstorms, but the storms on Friday have the potential to be more widespread and organized bringing a greater chance of damaging winds and heavy downpours to the area.

Most of the storms prior to Friday evening will be hit-or-miss. Not everyone will see rough weather later this week. Have at least one way to get severe weather alerts.

Sunny, warm weather returns to Baltimore this weekend

While still warm this weekend, humidity will start to drop and afternoons won't be as oppressive.

A rogues couple showers or storms cannot be ruled out Saturday and Sunday. But, the weekend will feature more dry time and will be fine for plans, overall. Temperatures peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s both weekend afternoons.