Inner Harbor opposition mounts as Baltimore seeks to revitalize the waterway

BALTIMORE -- There is new opposition to the plans to revitalize Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

A preservation society that covers two neighborhoods near the harbor is concerned about large structures that could be built along the water if plans to revitalize Harborplace are approved.

Those plans are inching closer to their next milestone, a vote in November to change Baltimore's charter so construction can begin.

However, David Gleason, the President of the Society for the Preservation of Federal Hill and Fells Point, hopes voters will vote against the project.

"This deals with an issue that is much broader than Harborplace," Gleason said. "It deals with the image of Baltimore City. It deals with history."

MCB Real Estate, owned by Baltimore native David Bramble, revealed its plans for Harborplace in 2023.

The nearly billion-dollar project would rid the existing concrete pavilions to make way for a mixed-use complex that would include residential towers.

"They are 900 units," Gleason said. "It is a tremendous amount of apartment units to put into this unique space."

Gleason believes those buildings will obstruct the view of the harbor and impact the history of Federal Hill which sits beside it.

"Federal Hill has always been a point of interest and pride and then to begin to reduce that, the preservation society feels that negates a lot of the history and a lot of the way Federal Hill is viewed," Gleason said.

The preservation society sent an email alert to its members about the concerns. Gleason also penned an op-ed in a local newspaper.

However, he's not the only one concerned about Harborplace. Another group called The Inner Harbor Coalition, tried to get a question on the November ballot to keep the project from moving forward but failed to get enough signatures by the board of elections deadline.

WJZ reached out to MCB Real Estate for comment, but they have yet to respond.

In an exclusive sit down with WJZ last year, David Bramble defended the high rises.

"A lot of people are focusing on the height, but it's a mistake," Bramble said. "Height's good, because by going up with density, leaves lots of room on the ground plane for everyday citizens."

Gleason says the preservation society will continue to send out alerts to their group as the November election approaches.