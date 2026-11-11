Inmate dies at Cumberland prison, Maryland State Police investigating

Maryland State Police (MSP) officers are investigating the death of an inmate this week at a prison in Allegany County.

Shortly before midnight on Nov. 9, MSP homicide was contacted by investigators from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit (DPSCS IID) about an inmate's death at the North Branch Correctional Institution in Cumberland, MSP said in a news release.

According to MSP, the inmate was pronounced dead by medical staff during the investigation. The inmate's identity is being withheld until family members can be notified. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, the release said.

Two inmates have been identified as suspects in the investigation, but have not been charged. MSP said charges are pending a review from the Allegany State's Attorney's Office once the investigation is completed.

MSP homicide unit is leading the investigation with assistance from MSP crime scene technicians and investigators with the DPSCS IID.