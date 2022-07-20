Incumbent Olszsewski will likely face McDonough for Baltimore County Executive seat

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr. breezed through the Democratic primaries to run for a second term Tuesday.

Perhaps better known by his nickname, "Johnny O," the four-year-incumbent crushed his only challenger, Ivan Reuter, with 84% of the vote, according to early results. It's quite a leap in margins from Olzsewki's first primary in 2018, which he won by 17 votes.

While campaigning, Olszewski prioritized education investment and government transparency and emphasized accomplishments during his tenure such as weathering the COVID-19 pandemic, the bipartisan SMART Policing Act and public transportation efforts like the Loop system.

On the Republican side, State Del. Pat McDonough emerged as the likely winner with 23 points on the second highest GOP candidate.

McDonough has been a member of the Maryland House of Delegates since 2003. He represents a district that includes parts of Baltimore and Harford counties. He also served a term from 1979 to 1983.

If elected, McDonough would be the first Republican Baltimore County Executive in 28 years.