Increasing humidity and temperatures will bring a few storms back to Maryland late today and tonight

As we wrap up the weekend our humidity and temperatures will slowly be on the rise. We can't rule out the risk of passing shower or thundershower late afternoon - stretching into the overnight. Afternoon highs on Sunday will approach the mid 80s with overnight lows back in the 60s.

Storm chances increasing each day moving ahead

The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring storms returning this week, with the risk of stronger storms Tuesday during the day and evening. A few storms will be possible on Monday followed by chances going up significantly on Tuesday. Some of the Tuesday storms will bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will reach into the upper 80s. Another shot of storms will be possible for Wednesday afternoon and early evening.

Hot weather returns to Maryland by next weekend

As temperatures trend upward by the end of the week, we could see a return of the 90s by next weekend. Highs are expected to reach near 90 in some areas on Saturday and hover near 90 through the early part of the following week. We keep thunderstorm chances remain around next weekend as well.