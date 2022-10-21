Immunocompromised Marylander dies of monkeypox-related illness

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Health announced the state's first monkeypox-related death.

The individual was immunocompromised, officials said, which resulted in a more severe case that contributed to their death. No further information was provided due to patient confidentiality.

"Human monkeypox is still circulating and can cause severe illness and death," said MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Jinlene Chan. "If you are eligible, such as being immunocompromised or at-risk, the best way to protect yourself against serious illness from MPX is by getting vaccinated."

The CDC says the virus spreads through close contact including skin-to-skin contact or in cases where someone touches a rash, scabs, body fluids, or even objects like the towels used by a person who has the virus.

Monkeypox can be very painful because of symptoms like lesions that develop on the skin. Other symptoms include a rash, fever, and body aches. The virus does not spread as easily as COVID-19, officials said.

Testing for the virus is still only possible through a medical professional.