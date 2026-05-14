Immigration enforcement is inching closer to Southeast Baltimore schools
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials told Maryland superintendents in January they wouldn't enter school buildings. They haven't.
But, in Southeast Baltimore this month, they've been getting closer to campuses, prompting school officials to take extra measures to make families feel safe sending their children to school.
This story by Maya Lora and Sara Ruberg continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Immigration enforcement is inching closer to Southeast Baltimore schools