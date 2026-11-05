Illinois truck driver sentenced to 40 years for shooting into vehicle with toddler on I-83

An Illinois truck driver was sentenced to 40 years in prison for shooting into a vehicle carrying a 2-year-old child on Interstate 83 in Baltimore County.

In April, 30-year-old Christian Ramos was convicted of attempted first-degree murder.

Maryland State Police said Ramos fired into another vehicle near Shawan Road. No injuries were reported.

Investigators found a bullet hole in the passenger-side window and a projectile lodged in the front seat.

Ramos was identified as a suspect after detectives reviewed dashcam footage and conducted interviews.

State police said Ramos was driving a tractor-trailer for Tag Trans Inc. at the time of the shooting. Investigators located the truck at the TA Travel Center in Elkton, where they detained Ramos without incident.

Police searched the tractor-trailer under a warrant and recovered a loaded .45-caliber handgun, several hundred rounds of ammunition and multiple spent shell casings.

Pennsylvania State Police had also investigated three shootings along I-83 in Pennsylvania, according to Maryland State Police.