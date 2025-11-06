3 arrested, 65 pounds of marijuana seized during raids on 2 Baltimore businesses

Three people were arrested after Baltimore police raided two businesses and seized nearly 65 pounds of marijuana, department officials said Thursday.

Police said the arrests were the result of a months-long investigation into illegal drug sales. The investigation was initiated after a complaint about the illegal distribution of marijuana.

Detectives with the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office, the Maryland Alcohol, Tobacco and Cannabis Commission and the Baltimore Police Department's SWAT executed search warrants at two businesses: Pulaski Convenience at 401 N. Bouldin Street and EMonument Convenience at 2108 E. Monument Street.

During the search, detectives recovered the following items:

Nearly 65 pounds of marijuana

205 vapes

1,113 individual packages of marijuana

$63,500 in U.S. dollars

Following the search, police arrested 22-year-old Muslim Ahmed, 33-year-old Magdi Elroubat and 37-year-old Mohamed Ahmed.

Cannabis laws in Maryland

While cannabis was legalized in Maryland in July 2023, it can only be sold by licensed cannabis dispensaries.

As of October 2025, Maryland has given out approximately 107 retail licenses for medical and adult-use cannabis sales, according to state data. About 12 of those licensed retailers are located in Baltimore.

Under Maryland laws, marijuana products have to comply with manufacturing standards, lab testing guidelines and advertising restrictions.

Licensed retailers also have to comply with strict zoning laws, which were passed in June 2024. The laws dictate that cannabis businesses cannot be located within 500 feet of primary or secondary schools, child care centers, playgrounds, recreation centers, libraries or places of worship.