Watch CBS News
Local News

If the Ravens want to draft a Day 2 cornerback, here are the players they could target

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

After passing on cornerbacks in the first round Thursday night, the Ravens could wait a while to take their next shot. They don’t have a second-round pick to spend on their roster’s biggest hole, and their third-round pick isn’t until No. 86 overall.

Ravens officials aren’t worried. Not yet, anyway. This is a deep cornerback class, and they could always move up.

... this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: If the Ravens want to draft a Day 2 cornerback, here are the players they could target

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 28, 2023 / 3:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.