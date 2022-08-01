Watch CBS News
Identity sought of body found near Essex road; homicide investigation underway

BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered Sunday on the side of an Essex road, Baltimore County police said. 

Officers responded around 11 a.m. to the 1400 block of Diffendall Road near the Essex Skypark Airport. Police said the body was decomposing, but did not say who found the body or how long it was there. 

The man's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death.

Detectives are working to identify the person. Anyone with information is asked to call  410-307-2020.

First published on August 1, 2022 / 8:06 AM

