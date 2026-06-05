Anne Arundel County Executive signs order to oversee ICE operations amid criticism

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman has signed an executive order aimed at increasing oversight of Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the county.

The order is drawing criticism from at least one council member.

Executive Order 70 prohibits ICE from using county-owned facilities and parking lots for its operations. It also directs Anne Arundel County Police to investigate allegations of violence, property damage, or criminal conduct involving ICE officers.

County Executive Steuart Pittman says the county cannot stop federal agents from doing their jobs but can demand accountability.

Pittman said in his announcement, "While we can't interfere with federal agents conducting their job responsibilities, we can demand accountability."

The order also directs first responders to use de-escalation tactics and provide medical aid during incidents involving ICE activity.

In a statement, Republican County Councilman Nathan Volke argued the county executive is placing politics ahead of public safety.

Volke stated, "This is a betrayal of his oath of office. An elected official who refuses to cooperate with federal law enforcement while spending constituent money to shield those breaking federal law is not serving Anne Arundel County — he's serving a political agenda at taxpayers' expense."

Pittman says the order is intended to protect residents while ensuring transparency and accountability surrounding federal immigration enforcement activities in Anne Arundel County.

WJZ reached out to ICE for comment and is awaiting a response.