Ice Cube's basketball league partners with MASN ahead of summer tour

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network is partnering together with Ice Cube's BIG3 pro league to bring televised three-on-three basketball to seven new states, according to sports staff.

The nationwide pro league tour will include 52 professional 3-on-3 basketball league games, sports staff said. The games will kick off on June 25 in Chicago and go throughout the summer, Ice Cube told WJZ's Sina Gebre-Ab and Tim Williams during an interview on Tuesday morning.

There will be games in Chicago, Dallas, New York, Memphis, Miami, Boston, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, and Detroit. All-Star and Championship Games, sports staff said.

Additionally, there will be will a game across the pond in London, England, on August 26, according to sports staff. Anyone interested in attending the games can buy tickets at big3.com/tickets, Ice Cube said.

"It's a great atmosphere," Ice Cube, who founded the BIG3 league, said of the tour. "It's a lot looser than you would see at an NBA game."  

He said he considered the media partnership with the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network to be "a tremendous milestone for the BIG3." 

"This collaboration allows us to bring more of BIG3's signature style of 3-on-3 to an area of the country that has shown us tons of love," Ice Cube said.  

First published on June 20, 2023 / 11:35 AM

