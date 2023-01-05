'I like seeing people smile': 9-year-old Timonium girl crochets hats for children cancer patients

BALTIMORE - In Timonium, 9-year-old Kaylee Milano is on a mission to collect hats for cancer patients.

She was compelled to help children in the hospital after spending some time in the hospital herself.

Kaylee said she likes to help her mom crochet -- especially hats.

"It's really fun to make the designs," Kaylee said.

When the hats started to pile up, Kaylee had an idea.

"I said we can give them to kids with cancer," said Kaylee.

Kaylee knows what it's like to be stuck in the hospital.

She has juvenile rheumatoid arthritis and spent most of last year in and out of Sinai hospital in Baltimore.

"It was very hard because I like going to school and it's really hard when you like something, and you have to stop," said Kaylee.

She said she thought the hats –with their bright colors and fun designs – might help put a smile on their face.

"I like seeing people smile," said Kaylee.

Kaylee's mother, Amanda Milano said she was moved by her daughter's idea.

"I can't even describe how proud I am," said Amanda.

Wanting to encourage her daughter's creativity and generosity, Amanda created a Facebook group called Kay's Kaps and was blown away at how many people wanted to help.

"It's become overwhelming with people supporting her," said Amanda. "We've got probably at least 100 hats coming."

People from all over the country started sending hats for Kaylee to bring to hospitals.

Kaylee said she wants to give hats to kids in every hospital in America – starting with Sinai.

"I hope they feel happy, and I hope they smile," Kaylee said.

Amanda and Kaylee said they would like Kay's Kaps to evolve into a real non-profit one day. Anyone can join Kay's Kaps on Facebook to find out how to send hats and follow along with her journey.