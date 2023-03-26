'I know we can rebuild': Deadly storms devastate Mississippi, Deep South

Federal and local disaster assistance is arriving after Friday night's deadly tornado that killed close to two dozen people in the Mississippi Delta.

Several other tornadoes were confirmed in neighboring states.

One man was killed in Alabama after his trailer home flipped over several times in severe weather.

Heartbreak in Mississippi pic.twitter.com/9LHWaeU3K1 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 26, 2023

On Sunday, an apparent tornado hit Georgia, adding to this weekend's damage across parts of the Deep South.

But the destruction was most severe om Rolling Fork, Mississippi, where WJZ's Mike Hellgren is reporting.

Drone footage over Rolling Fork, Mississippi, reveals the deadly tornado's impact for miles around.

Eric Thompson shows us the closet where his mom rode out the Rolling Fork, Mississippi tornado. Not much left. But he’s fortunate she is alive. @wjz pic.twitter.com/Cta6pUGHIy — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 26, 2023

''I know we can rebuild but what to do with the devastation, what do you do with all this?'' a Mississippi resident said.

''Help is on the way," Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said.

Devastation in Mississippi➡️ Incredible images from the tornado that has ravaged several communities https://t.co/jUP1Wgif68 #tornado #severeweather pic.twitter.com/hNcq79rq1u — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 27, 2023

Gov. Reeves urged residents to work together in the aftermath of the severe weather that ripped through Western Mississippi and other parts of the Deep South.

"In times of tragedy, in times of crisis, they stand up and they show up," Gov. Reeves said.

The power of the EF4 tornado in Rolling Fork, Mississippi threw these big rigs into each other like they were toys @wjz pic.twitter.com/LJN3akecca — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 26, 2023

On Sunday, President Biden issued an emergency declaration for Mississippi, making federal funds available to the hardest hit areas of one of the nation's poorest regions.

''The President has directed us to be here to assist the people of Mississippi, to be here on an enduring basis, not just through the response, but through the recovery as well," said Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Department of Homeland Security.

The library is gone pic.twitter.com/HObFhHeglj — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 26, 2023

There is simply nothing left in many blocks of downtown Rolling Fork, where homes, offices and houses of worship have been destroyed from the tornado.

''The organ sat here, we were able to salvage it, I hope," said Father Greg Proctor, of Chapel of the Cross Episcopal Church.

In Rolling Fork, the powerful EF-4 tornado leveled Father Proctor's church.

Devastation in Rolling Fork Mississippi from a tornado that leveled much of this small but resilient community; more severe weather is expected here tonight @wjz pic.twitter.com/7lQhYOu22F — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 26, 2023

"What's in your heart when you look at this damage?" Hellgren asked.

''it's kind of devastating," Father Proctor said. "It makes my heart sore but also faithful we can and will come through this.''

Early Sunday, a tornado reportedly touched down in Georgia's Troup County, destroying homes and downing power lines and trees in its path.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency throughout the impacted region.

The sheriff's office said there were reports of downed trees and power lines, and damaged homes.

The National Weather Service warned of a new risk of more severe weather Sunday, including high winds, large hail and possible tornadoes in Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.