I-95 closed, multiple injured in tractor-trailer crash in Kingsville
BALTIMORE -- A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer has closed I-95 in both directions in Kingsville.
Baltimore County Fire Department said five people are being treated for injuries. At least two vehicles are involved in the crash.
The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. prior to exit 74 in the Northbound lanes. All eight lanes and shoulders in both directions of the highway are closed.
According to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, hazmat teams are en route to clean up spilled diesel fuel.
Major delays are expected in the area. This is a developing story and will be updated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.