Watch CBS News
CBS News Baltimore

I-95 closed, multiple injured in tractor-trailer crash in Kingsville

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer has closed I-95 in both directions in Kingsville. 

Baltimore County Fire Department said five people are being treated for injuries. At least two vehicles are involved in the crash.  

The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. prior to exit 74 in the Northbound lanes. All eight lanes and shoulders in both directions of the highway are closed. 

According to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, hazmat teams are en route to clean up spilled diesel fuel. 


Major delays are expected in the area. This is a developing story and will be updated. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 25, 2022 / 10:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.