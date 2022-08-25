I-95 closed, multiple injured in tractor-trailer crash in Kingsville

BALTIMORE -- A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer has closed I-95 in both directions in Kingsville.

Baltimore County Fire Department said five people are being treated for injuries. At least two vehicles are involved in the crash.

The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. prior to exit 74 in the Northbound lanes. All eight lanes and shoulders in both directions of the highway are closed.

WATCH: A viewer captured this shocking footage of a tractor-trailer crash that has shut down I-95 in Kingsville and left multiple injured.



A viewer captured this shocking footage of a tractor-trailer crash that has shut down I-95 in Kingsville and left multiple injured.

According to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, hazmat teams are en route to clean up spilled diesel fuel.

An overturned tractor trailer blocks all lanes both North & South on I-95 at the Harford/Baltimore County line, mile 72.6. Hazmat teams are on the way to clean up spilled diesel fuel.



**AVOID 95**

Take 1, 7, 40, or any other road.



Major delays are expected in the area. This is a developing story and will be updated.