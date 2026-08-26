Annapolis police warn Kia and Hyundai owners amid latest spike in car thefts

Car thefts involving Kia and Hyundai vehicles are on the rise in Annapolis, police say.

The Annapolis Police Department put out a warning for car owners Wednesday. Police said they have seen a spike in car thefts and attempted car thefts involving the popular manufacturers.

Advice for Kia and Hyundai owners

They urged owners to check these links for the latest software updates from Kia and Hyundai.

"We encourage ALL owners of eligible vehicles to schedule the FREE software upgrade as soon as possible to deter and prevent potential theft," the police department said in a news release.

Police also said they have a "limited supply" of steering wheel locks available for the public. Owners must show a driver's license and registration card proving they own a vehicle from either of the brands.

For more information, vehicle owners can visit the police station located at 199 Taylor Avenue.

Problems for Hyundai and Kia in the past

The latest warning follows a rash of Kia and Hyundai thefts that prompted dozens of states to file suit in 2023, claiming the cars weren't equipped with proper anti-theft technology, leaving them vulnerable to being stolen.

The lawsuit resulted in a settlement with free repairs for millions of customers.

Earlier this week in Anne Arundel County, police warned residents to protect their vehicles against an increase in airbag thefts across areas of Crofton, Hanover and Laurel. Police said Hondas were the most popular vehicle being targeted, including the Civic, Accord and HR-Vs models.

They urged owners to keep all doors locked and windows closed, remove all valuables and charging cables, and consider adding an alarm system.