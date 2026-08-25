Driver side airbag theft on the rise in Anne Arundel County

An increase in airbag thefts in Anne Arundel County has prompted police officials to warn residents to protect their vehicles to avoid becoming victims.

The rise in thefts has centered on vehicles parked in the communities of Crofton, Hanover and Laurel, said a statement issued by the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Among the most popular vehicles targeted for airbag theft are Honda models, including Civics, Accords and HR-Vs.

Police are urging owners to take steps to prevent having their vehicles broken into.

These include parking in garages or well-lit areas, keeping all doors locked and windows closed and considering adding alarm equipment to detect break-ins.

In addition, owners are advised not to leave valuables or charging cables in vehicles and to report suspicious activity, while avoiding confronting any individuals directly.

Police officials also urge people with home or business cameras to review and save recordings of suspicious individuals and vehicles in areas where thefts have occurred.

Such video and information can be provided directly to responding officers or investigators. But it is best not to post the material publicly, as this could interfere with police investigations.

Previous discovered threats can be reported through the department's non-emergency number at 410-222-8610.