Hyattsville, Maryland police officer convicted of sexually abusing child in his custody

A former Hyattsville police officer will spend years behind bars after being convicted of sexually abusing a minor who was temporarily in his care.

Jonathan Monge, 38, was sentenced to 27 years in prison and five years of supervised probation when he is released. He was convicted of one count of sexual abuse and two counts of second-degree rape.

Monge will also have to register as a Tier III sex offender. This means he will be on the registry for life, according to a release from the Prince George's County State's Attorney.

"While today's outcome cannot undo the unimaginable harm this has caused our victim, it reinforces our commitment to safeguarding the most vulnerable in our community, especially our children," State's Attorney Tara H. Jackson said.

According to an indictment, between Dec. 1, 2024 and Sept. 2, 2025, Monge committed the sexual abuse while he had temporary custody of the minor.

"This conviction reflects the seriousness of the offenses and reinforces that individuals will be held accountable, regardless of their position," Hyattsville Police Chief Jarod Towers said.